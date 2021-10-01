Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce $26.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $103.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Docebo by 116.2% during the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Docebo by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at $16,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 21.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Docebo stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,053. Docebo has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -272.42.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

