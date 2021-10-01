Alpha Impact Price Tops $0.0307 on Major Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $4,009.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00101300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00134289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,110.94 or 0.99355089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.55 or 0.06730857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

