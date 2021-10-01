NFTX Hashmasks Index 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,632.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $984,341.66 and $1,632.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $3,576.64 or 0.07542993 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00115161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00194745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011502 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 275 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

