EFFORCE Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $75.27 million and $3.56 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EFFORCE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00115161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00194745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011502 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,203,156 coins. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EFFORCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EFFORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOZXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EFFORCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EFFORCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.