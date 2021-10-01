Telcoin (TEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.84 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $897.30 million and $11.84 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00115161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00194745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,602,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

