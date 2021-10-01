Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 10,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

