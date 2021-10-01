iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $431.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,976. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.