Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,055,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TUEM. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $792,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $7,110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUEM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 1,904,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.78. Tuesday Morning Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paul Metcalf bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Katz bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

