Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. eXp World accounts for approximately 0.4% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $29,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in eXp World by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,653,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

