Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $65,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 25.8% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,373.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 236.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,263.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,292.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

