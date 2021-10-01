Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 4,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,793. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $327.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

