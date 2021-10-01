Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 360,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,267,689 shares.The stock last traded at $125.67 and had previously closed at $127.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

