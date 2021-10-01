Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Down to $191.66

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $191.66, but opened at $176.65. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $175.20, with a volume of 4,683 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

