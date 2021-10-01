Short Interest in Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Expands By 215.6%

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 215.6% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dalrada stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,551. Dalrada has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 8.03.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level.

