Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 245.0% from the August 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 192,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.