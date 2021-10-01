Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CSL traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,988. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $119.68 and a one year high of $215.41. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.32 and its 200-day moving average is $190.79.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

