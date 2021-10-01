Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 907 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.70. 36,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.83.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

