DRW Securities LLC Invests $246,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 181.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 108,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 630,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $131.34. 4,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,074. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

