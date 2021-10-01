DRW Securities LLC Has $461,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

