SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 139,912 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 504.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 139,912 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $21,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,764. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

