Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

