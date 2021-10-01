PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $47.39

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.39, but opened at $45.51. PDC Energy shares last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 17,508 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the period.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

