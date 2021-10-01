Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $13.26

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $12.81. Compass shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 6,703 shares traded.

COMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Get Compass alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.