Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Down to $141.15

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $141.15, but opened at $137.00. Quidel shares last traded at $131.16, with a volume of 3,566 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Quidel alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Quidel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.