Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $37.07

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $36.11. Immunocore shares last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

