Barings LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $173.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.91 and a 200-day moving average of $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

