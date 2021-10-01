Barings LLC Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $372.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.82. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.44 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

