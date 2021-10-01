Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,086 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 6.62% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,001,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,308,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,103. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

