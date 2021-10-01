Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $81,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,346. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

