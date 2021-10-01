Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $530.26 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,446 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $530,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 148.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.21. 1,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,940. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $109.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

