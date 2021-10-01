Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $2,532,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $219.27. 869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,061. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.91 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $153.05 and a one year high of $229.96.

