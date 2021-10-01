ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.69 Million

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce sales of $532.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $444.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 507,391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 622,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,379. The company has a market capitalization of $829.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.