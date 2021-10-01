$29.59 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post $29.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.75 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $114.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.55 million to $115.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $126.02 million, with estimates ranging from $125.93 million to $126.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,373. The firm has a market cap of $243.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

