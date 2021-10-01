Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.09 Million

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post $43.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.09 million and the lowest is $42.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%.

Several analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,580. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $790.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

