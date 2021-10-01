Fantom Tops 24-Hour Volume of $381.96 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $3.35 billion and approximately $381.96 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00195405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

