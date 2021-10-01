Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.53 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after buying an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $330.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.11 and its 200-day moving average is $318.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.74 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

