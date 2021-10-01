Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

