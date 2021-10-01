Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 821 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,889 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in HNI by 11.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 621,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 64,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 224,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI opened at $36.72 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.