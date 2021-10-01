Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of LKQ by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 9,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.