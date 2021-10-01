Globeflex Capital L P Buys New Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.25% of Westwood Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $2,062,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE WHG opened at $19.00 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $158.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

