Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 99.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.61. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.