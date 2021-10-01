Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 156,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 45.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

