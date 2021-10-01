SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

