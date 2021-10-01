KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,232 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.40. 5,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,651. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.49.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

