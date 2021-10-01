Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $55.31. 8,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

