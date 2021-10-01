Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,720 shares of company stock valued at $51,381,376.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

