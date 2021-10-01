Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,008.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 130,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares during the period.

SLY opened at $94.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

