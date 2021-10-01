Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 15865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

