Insider Buying: U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Insider Purchases 1,713 Shares of Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Ros Kerslake OBE acquired 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,558.83 ($2,036.62).

Shares of LON UAI remained flat at $GBX 89.20 ($1.17) on Friday. 15,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,600. The company has a market capitalization of £111.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. U and I Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.17.

UAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

