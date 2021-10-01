Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,002. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,394,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

